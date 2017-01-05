(Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images)(DALLAS) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott doesn’t have any vacations planned during his team’s playoff bye week.

Prescott grew up a fan of the Cowboys in Louisiana. When a reporter asked Prescott whether he would be staying in town during the week off, Prescott understood, saying “Yes…good try.”

In 2007, Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, tight end Jason Witten, and linebacker Bobby Carpenter traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico during their bye week with their significant others. The trip garnered criticism, and the ensuing 21-17 loss to the New York Giants didn’t help.

The question also came just days after New York Giants players, including star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. were photographed on a boat in Miami on an off day. Beckham and fellow receivers Victor Cruz, Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis said that they are focused on their playoff matchup with the Packers, and not the off day trip.

Prescott later said that he would spend the weekend off “hanging out and getting rested.”

“Anytime football’s on, I’m going to watch it,” he added.

The Cowboys will practice on Friday, then take a three-day weekend before returning to work on Monday for their divisional round game.

ESPN says head coach Jason Garrett hasn’t yet spoken to his players about what he expects from them. “We really just try to emphasize to our players to be the best versions of themselves in everything they do,” Garrett said, “and let all their decisions on and off the field follow that approach and let that be your guidepost.”

