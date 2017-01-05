JaysonPhotography/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A mixed day on Wall Street, led by poor showings from bank stocks, saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average dip farther away from the 20,000 milestone that it has been chasing in recent weeks.

The Dow dropped 42.87, closing the day at 19,899.29.

The Nasdaq posted small gains, ending the day up 10.93 to 5,487.94, while the S&P 500 finished the trading session at 2,269.00, 1.75 lower than its open.

Wells Fargo and Bank of America each gave up more than one percent in Thursday’s trading, a result of an increase in bond prices and a decrease in yields.

Department stores also struggled in trading. Kohl’s and Macy’s reported weak holiday-season results and cut revenue projections. Sears Holdings announced the closure of more than 100 stores by spring.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.