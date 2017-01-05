TYLER – A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled Friday at the city of Tyler’s new Animal Shelter. The ceremony is at 11:00am at the shelter on the Chandler Highway, just outside the Tyler Loop. The city purchased the land and the old church building in 2013. The cost was $550,000. The renovated building will now house animal control, clinic, exam space, holding facility and an adoption center. It will house 103 dog kennels and 65 cat kennels. And the shelter has room to grow, both inside as well as outside.