(Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)(NEW YORK) — In a blog post meant to look back at his 2016 return and ahead to his 2017 season, Tiger Woods discussed his goals, his future and his golf outing with president-elect Donald Trump.

“I am working hard to sharpen my game for 2017,” Woods says early on. “My goal is simple: to win. Winning takes care of itself.”

He unveiled the first few events he will participate in, selecting the Farmers Insurance Open, the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, the Genesis Open and The Honda Classic. He talks in particular about the Genesis Open and the Riviera Country Club that will host it, reminiscing about his one and only time competing on the course — the first PGA Tour event he participated in in 1992.

Woods said he felt his four-round performance at the Hero World Challenge late last year, while inconsistent, was “a positive step.”

“I just need to keep building off that and eliminate the simple mistakes I made.”

“I know many people doubted whether I would play competitive golf again, and to be honest, even I wasn’t sure,” he admits candidly. “A year ago…I was asked the question and gave a completely different answer. But after a year of working harder than I’ve ever worked to get back, I knew it was possible.”

“My love for the game never left,” he continued. “It’s just that the body would not allow me to play. Now my body is allowing me to do it again.”

On his much-discussed outing with the next president, Woods said that he was impressed by how far Trump could hit the ball “at 70 years old.” He says the pair discussed a wide range of topics, though he didn’t offer specifics. “We both enjoyed the bantering, bickering and needling,” Woods said, noting that there was no competition between the two, just a round for fun.

“I’ve now had the privilege of playing golf with Mr. Trump, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and I appreciate the opportunity,” he said.

Woods also briefly discussed his other sports fandom — football. He offered “a shout-out to Stanford football for beating North Carolina in the Sun Bowl and finishing at 10-3.” Woods is a Stanford alumnus.

“Finally,” he wrote, “I am heartbroken about the injury to Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was having an MVP season. Typical football, next man up. You’re one play away from having a devastating injury, and that’s just the way it is. Hopefully, guys will rally and take it as far as they can. I’ll be pulling for them in the playoffs.”

