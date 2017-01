LONGVIEW – A Longview man, Kedric Lamar Handy, 24, is facing a variety of charges following a Wednesday traffic stop. He was arrested on the 9 outstanding warrants against him. Then, officers found a semi-automatic handgun on the front passenger side floor of the car. The handgun was found to have been stolen during a vehicle burglary. Besides the warrants, Hardy was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm and unlawfully carrying a weapon and taken to jail.