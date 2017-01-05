(Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images)(DALLAS) — Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Randy Gregory has been suspended for a year after violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

The suspension is the third for Gregory, 24. He has played in just 14 games in two seasons.

His first suspension kept him out for the first four games of this season, and a second added ten games for a second violation of the substance abuse policy.

The league announced the suspension on Thursday. Gregory won’t be able to apply for reinstatement until at least November of this year.

With the Cowboys headed for a playoff run, the loss of Gregory could be a significant one. He played in the team’s last two regular season games this year, notching eight tackles and the first sack of his career.

Gregory was a second-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

