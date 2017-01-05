Pentagon: Four Detainees Transferred from Guantanamo Bay to Saudi Arabia

Benjamin Haas/Hemera/Thinkstock(GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba) -- The Pentagon on Thursday announced four more detainees from Guantanamo Bay will be transferred to Saudi Arabia, leaving just 55 detainees in the prison.



All four detainees were approved or recommended for transfer by multiple departments and agencies that make up the Periodic Review Board. The four individuals transferred on Thursday are the first of what could be 17 to 19 transfers in the final days of the Obama administration.



Approximately 40 detainees will remain after President Obama's term ends.



The Department of Defense identified Salem Ahmad Hadi Bin Kanad, Muhammed Rajab Sadiq Abu Ghanim, Abdallah Yahya Yusif Al-Shibli and Muhammad Ali Abdallah Muhammad Bwazir as the newest transfers.



