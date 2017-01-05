President Obama Talks Race Relations, Calls Alleged Hate Crime in Facebook Video ‘Terrible’

Official White House Photo by Pete Souza(CHICAGO) -- President Obama said "we appear to have seen" a hate crime in the alleged attack on a Chicago man captured on Facebook.



"It's terrible," the president said about the incident, during an interview with ABC affiliate WLS in Chicago.



"We've seen over the last several years, when it comes to tensions between police and communities, the Internet, horrific hate crimes of the sort that we appear to have seen on Facebook today," the president said.



He said he believed technology can play a useful role in exposing racism and hatred that still exist in the country.



"Part of what technology allows us to see now is the terrible toll that racism and discrimination and hate takes on families and communities," he said. "But that's part of how we learn and how we get better."



In Thursday’s White House press briefing, Press Secretary Josh Earnest declined to say whether the alleged crime amounted to a hate crime, but called it "disturbing" and said the images demonstrate "a level of depravity that is an outrage to a lot of Americans."



Though President Obama said he thinks race relations have "gotten better" in the country for the most part, he said reports like this show the work still to be done. "In some ways, we have surfaced tensions that were already there, but are getting more attention," he said.



The president also said the gun violence in Chicago has been "a heartbreaking situation to see" and that he is committed to being "part of the solution" both personally and through his presidential center after he leaves the White House.



After they leave the White House, the Obama family will be staying in Washington D.C. until his younger daughter graduates from the local high school she's been attending. But President Obama has said he plans to spend a lot more time in his adopted hometown once his term is over.



