Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images(NORMAN, Okla.) — Oklahoma Sooners running back Joe Mixon has told the team that he will forego two years of eligibility and enter the NFL draft, ESPN reports.

Mixon’s career at Oklahoma ended with a 35-19 win over Auburn in Monday’s Sugar Bowl. The third-year sophomore gained 180 total yards in the game and scored two touchdowns.

A five-star recruit out of high school. Mixon was suspended for the 2014 season after he assaulted a woman at an area deli. That incident was brought back into the spotlight in December when video of the incident was released by order of the Oklahoma Supreme court.

In the video, the victim, Amelia Molitor, shoves and slaps Mixon. He then punches her in the face, sending her crashing into a table. Molitor suffered a broken jaw, eye socket and cheekbone. He received a deferred prison sentence and community service at the time.

Mixon told ESPN’s Jake Trotter that he knows he will have to answer questions about the incident from NFL teams. “It’s never okay to be in the situation I was in or to ever hit a woman. I’m going to tell them the complete truth. And I’m looking for them to get to know the actual me,” Mixon said.

The 20-year-old apologized for his actions in December, saying that he hadn’t addressed it earlier because of advice from his legal team.

Mixon finished the 2016 season with 1,812 total yards and 15 total touchdowns.

