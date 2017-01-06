BAYTOWN (AP) – A 55-year-old Mississippi man is jailed awaiting extradition to Texas on a murder indictment in the fatal shooting of his common-law wife almost 15 years ago. Stanley Coring Jr. is in the Rankin County Jail in Brandon, Mississippi, awaiting return to Houston, where he’s charged in the May 2002 death of Debra Covalt. Her body was found in a dilapidated horse barn on her farm 26 miles east of Houston. Coring had long denied killing Covalt. However, a Harris County Sheriff’s Office statement Thursday says new witnesses came forward with new, incriminating evidence. A Harris County grand jury returned a murder indictment against Coring last month, and he turned himself in to the Rankin County Jail on Thursday. A jail staffer said he has no attorney.