iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the latest scores and winners: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Indiana 121, Brooklyn 109 Toronto 101, Utah 93, Detroit 115, Charlotte 114 Atlanta 99, New Orleans 94 Houston 118, Oklahoma City 116 Phoenix 102, Dallas 95 San Antonio 127, Denver 99 Portland 118, L.-A. Lakers 109 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Edmonton 4, Boston 3 Washington 5, Columbus 0 Nashville 6, Tampa Bay 1 Carolina 4, St. Louis 2 OT/Chicago 4, Buffalo 3 Detroit 4, Los Angeles 0 Minnesota 5, San Jose 4 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (20) Purdue 76, Ohio State 75 (4) UCLA 81, California 71 (5) Gonzaga 95, San Francisco 80 (17) Arizona 66, Utah 56 (25) USC 72, Stanford 56 (19) St. Mary’s 81, BYU 68

Scoreboard Roundup — 1/5/17

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2017 at 4:45 am

Print Friendly iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the latest scores and winners:



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Indiana 121, Brooklyn 109

Toronto 101, Utah 93,

Detroit 115, Charlotte 114

Atlanta 99, New Orleans 94

Houston 118, Oklahoma City 116

Phoenix 102, Dallas 95

San Antonio 127, Denver 99

Portland 118, L.-A. Lakers 109



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Edmonton 4, Boston 3

Washington 5, Columbus 0

Nashville 6, Tampa Bay 1

Carolina 4, St. Louis 2

OT/Chicago 4, Buffalo 3

Detroit 4, Los Angeles 0

Minnesota 5, San Jose 4



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(20) Purdue 76, Ohio State 75

(4) UCLA 81, California 71

(5) Gonzaga 95, San Francisco 80

(17) Arizona 66, Utah 56

(25) USC 72, Stanford 56

(19) St. Mary’s 81, BYU 68 Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back