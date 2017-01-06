(NEW YORK) — Here are the latest scores and winners:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Indiana 121, Brooklyn 109
Toronto 101, Utah 93,
Detroit 115, Charlotte 114
Atlanta 99, New Orleans 94
Houston 118, Oklahoma City 116
Phoenix 102, Dallas 95
San Antonio 127, Denver 99
Portland 118, L.-A. Lakers 109
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Edmonton 4, Boston 3
Washington 5, Columbus 0
Nashville 6, Tampa Bay 1
Carolina 4, St. Louis 2
OT/Chicago 4, Buffalo 3
Detroit 4, Los Angeles 0
Minnesota 5, San Jose 4
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(20) Purdue 76, Ohio State 75
(4) UCLA 81, California 71
(5) Gonzaga 95, San Francisco 80
(17) Arizona 66, Utah 56
(25) USC 72, Stanford 56
(19) St. Mary’s 81, BYU 68
Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.