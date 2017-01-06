Terence Patrick/CBS(LOS ANGELES) — Jamie Foxx dropped by The Late Late Show with James Corden to promote his new movie, Sleepless, and joined host James Corden on the piano for a few duets.

Corden explained that he loves, “singing medleys of songs with my friends. But paying for the rights to sing songs on television can be very, very expensive. And frankly, we blew our budget on catering. So to keep costs down, I like to sing totally free, public domain songs. And here to help me please welcome my new best friend Mr. Jamie Foxx.”

Foxx took a seat behind a grand piano and the two joked a little before working out a quiet storm version of “Pop Goes the Weasel.” The duo kept the R&B flavor smooth as Teddy Pendergrass as they moved through “Row, Row, Row Your Boat,” “Bingo,” “Comin’ Round the Mountain” and “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.”

Foxx later joined Corden on the couch with Hidden Figures star Kirsten Dunst and Live by Night star Zoe Saldana.

Sleepless opens January 13. The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights on CBS at 12:35 a.m. ET/11:35 C.

