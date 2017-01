ABC News(WASHINGTON) — Donald Trump is “prepared to listen and understand” how U.S. intelligence agencies determined the attempted interference of Russian and other foreign entities in U.S. elections, incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Friday.

But the president-elect will maintain a “healthy skepticism,” Spicer added.



This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

