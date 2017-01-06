Larry Horricks/CTMG, Inc. © 2016 (LOS ANGELES) — Here’s a look at the new movies opening nationwide on Friday:

* Underworld: Blood War — The fifth chapter in the Blood Wars franchise finds Kate Beckinsalereturning as death dealer Selene, who attempts to end the eternal war between the Lycan clan and the Vampire faction that betrayed her. This time, she joins forces with David and Thomas, played by Theo James and Peter Andersson respectively. Rated R.

Opening in expanded release:

* Hidden Figures — A team of African-American women — played by Katherine Johnson, Taraji P. Henson annd Octavia Spencer — provide NASA with important mathematical data to launch the program’s first successful space mission and turning around the Space Race. The movie, based on a true story, is co-produced by Pharrell Williams, and also stars Kevin Costner and The Big Bang Theory‘s Jim Parsons. Rated PG.

Opening in limited release:

* Lion — A five-year-old Indian boy gets lost on the streets of Calcutta, thousands of miles away his from home. After learning to survive on his own, he is adopted by an Australian couple — played by David Wenham and Nicole Kidman. 25 years later, he ventures out to find his lost family. Rated PG-13.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.