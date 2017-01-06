Sears, Roebuck and Co.(NEW YORK) — Sears, one of the country’s most iconic department stores, announced on Thursday cutbacks that will lead to the closure of dozens of locations.

Sears announced it is shuttering 150 of its stores, including 108 Kmarts. The company did not release how many workers would be laid off but reported that holiday sales were down 12 percent this year.

The company also sold its Craftsman tools business for $900 million to help pay off mounting debt.

“So many people are shopping online, mobile. Why would you go to a department store?” said Ashley Lutz, deputy editor of Business Insider. “The years of the fancy department store is over. … This is really just the beginning.”

Sears representatives said that the savings from the cuts would go to helping to boost online sales.

