ABC News(WASHINGTON) — President-elect Donald Trump said Friday that he would ask Mexico to reimburse the United States for the cost of building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump repeatedly said during his campaign that he wanted to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall and that Mexico would pay for it. Although Trump repeatedly insisted during the campaign that Mexico would pay for the wall, he suggested in an October speech that Mexico could reimburse U.S. taxpayers for the project.

Incoming Trump administration press secretary Sean Spicer said in an interview on ABC News’ Good Morning America Friday, “The idea that we’re going through the appropriations process and figuring out how to pay for it shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody.”

Republicans are considering whether to tie wall funding to a broader government funding measure in the spring, which could make it difficult for Democrats to oppose funding for the border wall, according to Politico.

Spicer on Friday said Trump will negotiate with Mexico over payment for a wall, which the country has said it will not pay for.

“He’s going to continue to talk, whether it’s through higher tariffs or a direct check, he will talk to them about that,” Spicer said.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.