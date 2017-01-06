Allen Kee / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) -- Chuck Pagano appears to be staying put in Indiana. Sources confirm to ESPN that the Indianapolis Colts intend to keep Pagano as its head coach next season. That would mark his sixth year coaching the team. Pagano, 56, has been with the Colts since 2012. During that time, he has led the team to a 49-31 record. This past season, Indianapolis failed to advance to the playoffs, ending with an 8-8 record.

Report: Chuck Pagano to Coach Colts Next Season

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2017 at 8:36 am

