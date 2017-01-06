TYLER — The queen of the 2017 Texas Rose Festival is Emily Kaye Evans, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Lenville Evans, Jr. The announcement came Thursday evening at the 25th Winter Gala benefiting the Tyler Rose Museum, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Emily is a freshman at Belmont University in Nashville, majoring in music business. She graduated from All Saints High School in Tyler. Duchess of the Rose Festival is Caroline McGinley Bertram, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Kenneth Bertram.

Emily tells KTBB being named queen is “definitely an honor and privilege” that she “did not expect…at all.” Emily has her own family history in the festival. Among other things, her mom and both of her sisters were ladies-in-waiting, and Emily was a runner for the Queen’s Tea a couple of times. The new queen adds that she’s excited about being an ambassador for Tyler, meeting new people, and getting closer to the ladies-in waiting. Emily also wants to thank all the volunteers and sponsors who make the festival possible.

This year’s festival, the 84th, will run from October 19 through October 22. The theme, also announced at the gala, is “Celestial Wonders.” The big event is held each October as a salute to Tyler’s rose industry. Gala festivities were held at Willow Brook Country Club.