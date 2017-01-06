TYLER – Tyler police continue looking for the man who robbed the Game Room on South Vine Street. It was robbed late at night on December 28th. An employee reported she was robbed by an Hispanic male about 5’10 with a heavy build. He was wearing a face mask, hooded shirt and shorts. He left the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. There were no injuries.



Friday morning, Tyler police released a photo of a second suspect. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler Crimestoppers at 597-2833.