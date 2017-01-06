iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The NFL Wild Card weekend kicks off Saturday when the Oakland Raiders take on the Houston Texans. Oakland Raiders quarterback Connor Cook will make history Saturday, with his first career start to happen during a playoff game. His major challenge will be facing Houston’s top-ranked defense in the league. But Super Bowl winning coach and NFL analyst Jon Gruden, who will be calling the game, said Cook won’t be the only quarterback under pressure. “Brock Osweiler started 14 games, they benched him, they brought him back because of an injury. So he’s got to play well. [There’s a] lot of urgency, [a] lot of pressure on two young quarterbacks here in Houston,” Gruden said Friday on Good Morning America. The Raiders and Texans game starts at 4:35 p.m. ET. The Detroit Lions will also face the Seattle Seahawks Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET. For Sunday’s Wild Card games, the Miami Dolphins will play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:05 p.m. ET. The New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers play at 4:40 p.m. Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

The Raiders and Texans Kick Off NFL Wild Card Weekend Saturday

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2017 at 11:41 am

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The NFL Wild Card weekend kicks off Saturday when the Oakland Raiders take on the Houston Texans.



Oakland Raiders quarterback Connor Cook will make history Saturday, with his first career start to happen during a playoff game. His major challenge will be facing Houston’s top-ranked defense in the league. But Super Bowl winning coach and NFL analyst Jon Gruden, who will be calling the game, said Cook won’t be the only quarterback under pressure.



“Brock Osweiler started 14 games, they benched him, they brought him back because of an injury. So he’s got to play well. [There’s a] lot of urgency, [a] lot of pressure on two young quarterbacks here in Houston,” Gruden said Friday on Good Morning America.



The Raiders and Texans game starts at 4:35 p.m. ET. The Detroit Lions will also face the Seattle Seahawks Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET.



For Sunday’s Wild Card games, the Miami Dolphins will play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:05 p.m. ET. The New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers play at 4:40 p.m.



