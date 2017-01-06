US Congress(WASHINGTON) — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Friday called the U.S. intelligence report into alleged Russian hacking during the election “stunning.”

The California Democrat made her remarks after a briefing was given to leaders of both parties in the House and Senate and on the House and Senate Intelligence Committees. The intelligence briefing was given to congressional leaders ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s meeting with top intelligence officials in New York City Friday.

“It was really quite a stunning disclosure,” Pelosi said in her weekly news conference of the report.

She said elements of the report will be released to the public later Friday and that she is pushing for more details of the highly-classified briefing to be made available to the public and to all members of Congress.

Intelligence officials are expected to brief the full House and Senate intelligence panels on the report next week.

Trump has repeatedly questioned the intelligence community’s conclusions about Russian hacking activity during the election.

