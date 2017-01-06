SAN ANTONIO (AP) – A former San Antonio-area detention officer has been sentenced to a year in jail after being convicted of using excessive force against an inmate. The San Antonio Express-News reports during Avery Lawrence’s punishment hearing Thursday, prosecutors told a judge the ex-Bexar County Sheriff’s Office detention officer betrayed the public trust. Lawrence was convicted in November of official oppression, assault by a public servant and violating the civil rights of a person in custody, all misdemeanors. Prosecutors say Lawrence punched or pushed inmate John Garcia in July 2014, slammed him to the floor and “did a knee strike to his back” so loud other inmates heard Garcia’s rib crack. Lawrence’s attorney, Marilyn Bradley, says her client “might have made a mistake” but was in a very stressful and dangerous job.