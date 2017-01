Shooter in Custody After Incident at Florida Airport; Injuries Reported

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2017 at 12:23 pm

iStock/Thinkstock(FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.) -- A shooter is in custody after an incident at the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in Florida, a senior federal official said. Injuries were reported.

There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim. Media availability is at the staging area. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

Story developing...

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back