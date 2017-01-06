iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — A joint session of Congress certified the electoral vote Friday afternoon, officially ending the 2016 presidential race and electing Donald Trump the next president of the United States.

Trump garnered 306 electoral votes in the election but two faithless electors defected, giving him a total of 304, more than enough to pass the mark of 270 needed to win the presidency.

Two Trump electors from Texas cast their ballots instead for Ohio Gov. John Kasich and former Sen. Ron Paul.

Hillary Clinton was supposed to receive 232 electoral votes, but five electors defected, including one from Washington State, who cast their ballot for Faith Spotted Eagle, a native American leader from South Dakota who has led the opposition to the controversial Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Four others cast their votes for Colin Powell and Bernie Sanders.

Several House Democrats attempted to protest some of the electoral votes, though none were successful because no U.S. Senators joined the complaints.

“There is no debate. There is no debate,” Vice President Joe Biden said repeatedly, banging the gavel over member who continued trying to speak. “It is over,” he said at one point, visibly frustrated.

Each House Democrat admitted they did not have the necessary U.S. senator to join them in the complaint.

Protesters also shouted in the gallery as Biden tried to announce the result of the vote.

FINAL CERTIFIED TALLY: Donald Trump – 304, Hillary Clinton – 227, Colin Powell – 3, John Kasich – 1, Ron Paul – 1, Bernie Sanders – 1, Faith Spotted Eagle – 1

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.