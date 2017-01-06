iStock/Thinkstock(FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.) — At least five people were killed in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in Florida, official sources told ABC News.

The Broward Sheriff said eight others were hospitalized.

A suspect is in custody, a senior federal official said. The shooter has been identified as Esteban Santiago, according to law enforcement sources.

Meanwhile, authorities are currently investigating reports of additional shots fired at Terminals 1 and 4 and a parking garage. There are no other victims reported, local and federal officials said.

Everyone evacuated off neighboring plane after reported shooting in baggage. We’re sitting on tarmac. Florida! pic.twitter.com/4h5kRTECso — Stephen Falk (@stephenfalk) January 6, 2017

The airport said the incident was in the baggage claim area at Terminal 2, which was evacuated.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration said the incident occurred in a public area, not a secure area. The terminal is being repopulated and all passengers are being re-screened, the TSA said.

Passengers were seen huddled on the tarmac with their luggage.

Photos also showed the blood-stained ground at the airport.

President Obama was briefed on the shooting, said National Security Council spokesperson Ned Price.

Donald Trump tweeted about the incident, saying, “Thoughts and prayers for all.”

Monitoring the terrible situation in Florida. Just spoke to Governor Scott. Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

The airport said all services are temporarily suspended.

All services are temporarily suspended at #FLL. Please contact your air carrier about your flight information. https://t.co/Uwbaa6n6aB — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int’l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

Flights more than 50 miles away from the airport are being diverted.

