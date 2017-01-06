Bail Denied for 4 Suspects Accused in Alleged Facebook Torture Video

iStock/Thinkstock(CHICAGO) -- An Illinois judge has denied bail for the four suspects charged in connection with a Facebook video that allegedly showed them torturing an 18-year-old man whom police characterized as having "mental health challenges."



The suspects' public defenders were seeking that they be released on a "reasonable bail," but Cook County Judge Maria Kuriakos-Cecil denied the request.



During the ordeal, 18-year-old suspect Jordan Hill of Carpentersville had contacted the victim's mother seeking $300 in cash, prosecutors said in court.



Hill and the three other suspects -- Tesfaye Cooper, 18, of Chicago, Brittany Covington, 18, of Chicago and Tanishia Covington, 24, of Chicago -- were arrested and charged with hate crime, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Hill, Cooper and Covington were additionally charged with residential burglary. Hill also was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to the Cook County State Attorney’s Office in Illinois.



