GRANBY, Colo. (AP) – A ski lift involved in a fatal fall at a small Colorado ski resort last week remains closed as state regulators investigate what happened. Forty-year-old Kelly Huber of San Antonio was riding on the Quick Draw Lift at Ski Granby Ranch on Dec. 29 with her 12- and 9-year-old daughters when they all fell. She died of injuries from the fall. Her daughters survived. State regulators have said the lift won’t reopen until it’s deemed safe for public operation and they reiterated that in a statement Friday. The board met Wednesday to discuss the possibility of reopening it, according to its agenda. Board spokesman Lee Rasizer said the board decided to “table the matter pending additional information.” He declined to comment on what the information was.