Dow Nears 20,000 Record as US Stocks Close Higher On Jobs Report

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- The major indexes closed higher Friday on a solid jobs report, but the Dow was still below a 20,000-point record.



The Dow jumped 64.51 (+0.32 percent) to finish at 19,963.80.



The Nasdaq gained 33.12 (+0.60 percent) to close at 5,521.06, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,276.98, up 7.98 (+0.35 percent) from its open.



Crude oil prices were slightly lower Friday, but over $53 a barrel.



Jobs Report: The U.S. added 156,000 jobs last month, marking 75 consecutive months of positive job gains for the longest winning streak on record. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment notched up 4.7 percent, slightly higher than November's nine-year low of 4.6 percent.



Winners and Losers: Shares in Ruby Tuesday, Inc. sunk about 25 percent after reporting in the fiscal second quarter a $214 million drop in sales.



Goldman Sachs upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from buy to conviction buy, driving the stock up 6 percent.

