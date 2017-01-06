2016 – Lionsgate

(LOS ANGELES) — The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards will take place this Sunday at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills.

NBC will air the ceremony, hosted for the first time by The Tonight Show‘s Jimmy Fallon, live from coast to coast, beginning 8 p.m. ET.

La La Land has the most nominations with a total of seven, including in the categories best musical or comedy, best director and best actor and actress nods for its stars, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Moonlight, the coming-of-age film chronicling the life of a gay black man from childhood to adulthood, has six nominations, including a best director nomination for Barry Jenkins and best supporting acting nods for Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali.

Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight each picked up nominations for best movie, drama, along with Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water and Lion.

Deadpool also earned multiple nominations including best picture in the comedy/musical category, along with La La Land, 20th Century Women, Florence Foster Jenkins and Sing Street.

Meryl Streep will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in the film industry.

The latest presenters announced for the Globes include Drew Barrymore, Steve Carell, Priyanka Chopra, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Goldie Hawn, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Kidman, Brie Larson, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller, Mandy Moore, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Zoe Saldana, Amy Schumer, Sylvester Stallone, Justin Theroux, Milo Ventimiglia, Sofia Vergara, and Reese Witherspoon.

Here are the nominees:

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Animated Feature Film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Best Screenplay

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Best Original Score

Moonlight

La La Land

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

Best Original Song

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“Faith,” Sing

“Gold,” Gold

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Best Foreign Language Film

Divines, France

Elle, France

Neruda, Chile

The Salesman, Iran/France

Toni Erdmann, Germany

Best TV series, Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series, Drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best performance by Actress in a TV series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Best TV series, Musical or Comedy

Atlanta

black-ish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series, Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV series, Musical or Comedy

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All The Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Lena Heady, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

