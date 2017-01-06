(LOS ANGELES) — The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards will take place this Sunday at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills.
NBC will air the ceremony, hosted for the first time by The Tonight Show‘s Jimmy Fallon, live from coast to coast, beginning 8 p.m. ET.
La La Land has the most nominations with a total of seven, including in the categories best musical or comedy, best director and best actor and actress nods for its stars, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.
Moonlight, the coming-of-age film chronicling the life of a gay black man from childhood to adulthood, has six nominations, including a best director nomination for Barry Jenkins and best supporting acting nods for Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali.
Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight each picked up nominations for best movie, drama, along with Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water and Lion.
Deadpool also earned multiple nominations including best picture in the comedy/musical category, along with La La Land, 20th Century Women, Florence Foster Jenkins and Sing Street.
Meryl Streep will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in the film industry.
The latest presenters announced for the Globes include Drew Barrymore, Steve Carell, Priyanka Chopra, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Goldie Hawn, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Kidman, Brie Larson, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller, Mandy Moore, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Zoe Saldana, Amy Schumer, Sylvester Stallone, Justin Theroux, Milo Ventimiglia, Sofia Vergara, and Reese Witherspoon.
Here are the nominees:
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Sing Street
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Animated Feature Film
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia
Best Director
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Best Screenplay
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water
Best Original Score
Moonlight
La La Land
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures
Best Original Song
“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
“City of Stars,” La La Land
“Faith,” Sing
“Gold,” Gold
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
Best Foreign Language Film
Divines, France
Elle, France
Neruda, Chile
The Salesman, Iran/France
Toni Erdmann, Germany
Best TV series, Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series, Drama
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Best performance by Actress in a TV series, Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Best TV series, Musical or Comedy
Atlanta
black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series, Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV series, Musical or Comedy
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All The Way
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Lena Heady, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.