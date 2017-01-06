President Obama ‘Heartbroken’ for Victims’ Families After Fort Lauderdale Shooting

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2017 at 5:57 pm

ABC News(WASHINGTON) -- In his first comments on today's horrific shooting at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, which left at least five dead, President Obama said he is "heartbroken" for the families of the victims.



"I don't want to comment on it other than just to say how heartbroken we are for the families who've been affected," Obama told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview that will air Sunday on This Week, when asked if the shooting was an act of terrorism.



The shooting at a baggage claim at the airport also left eight people injured before the suspected gunman was taken into custody, according to officials.



"These kinds of tragedies have happened too often during the years that I've been president," Obama noted. "The pain, the grief, the shock that they must be going through is enormous."



Obama also said that he has asked his staff to reach out to the mayor to make sure efforts are coordinated between state and local officials, and he hopes to know in the next day exactly how the shooting happened.



"I think we'll find out over the next 24 hours exactly how this happened and what motivated this individual," Obama added.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back