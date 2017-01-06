EAST TEXAS – Ice has been reported on sections of Interstate Highway 20 in Van Zandt County. It has been reported on bridges and overpasses mainly in the northwestern portion of the county. TxDOT is reporting emergency operations have been implemented in Van Zandt County. Crews are treating roadways with ice rock and salt as snow falls and ice starts to form. Thin layers of ice are forming on bridges and overpasses on the interstate and State Highway 19. In Wood County, the bridge over Lake Fork is covered with snow but no ice at this time. In Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk and Smith Counties, no issues reported at this time.

TxDOT maintenance forces and special crews are ready to respond as necessary to treat bridges and overpasses with deicing materials in an effort keep the roadways safe for travel. I-20, Toll 49 and elevated structures in Wood County were pre-treated Thursday and Friday in anticipation of falling temperatures and wintry conditions. Motorists are reminded to slow down and drive to conditions when ice impacts roadways, and to stay off the roads if conditions warrant.