Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez(LOS ANGELES) — Carrie Fisher spent years trying to destigmatize mental illness, and she never took herself too seriously. Maybe that’s why her earthly remains will forever rest inside a giant Prozac capsule.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Fisher’s ashes were placed in a Prozac pill urn, which looks like a green and white capsule. Her brother Todd could be seen carrying the urn at Friday’s funeral for Carrie and her mother, Debbie Reynolds. The two died within one day of each other last month. A public memorial will be announced at a later date.

Fisher, who suffered from bipolar disorder, spoke openly about it throughout her life, including revealing that she used prescription medication — often to excess — and cocaine to deal with the symptoms. She was once quoted as saying, “Drugs make me feel normal.”

