LONGVIEW – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a student on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Hallsville High School student James Ray Braxton, 17, of Longview, is accused of shooting and pistol-whipping a man who was trying to sell him marijuana at a vacant house on Conroe Street. The victim told police he tried to punch Braxton and get the gun away from him, but was shot him in the arm. When he fell to the ground, Braxton is said to have pistol-whipped him as he tried to get back up. Braxton is currently fee on a $100,000 bond.