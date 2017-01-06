iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) – The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to complete their trade for Kyle Korver by Saturday at the latest, according to ESPN.

League sources tell ESPN that Korver did not join his current team, the Atlanta Hawks, on the trip to Dallas before their game against the Mavericks in anticipation of the deal being finalized. This potential trade comes on the heels of the deal between the Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers in which the teams exchanged first round picks.

According to ESPN, the Hawks will receive Mo Williams, Mike Dunleavy, and a protected 2019 first-round pick in exchange for Korver.

