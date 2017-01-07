Today is Saturday January 07, 2017
logo graphic
logo graphic
listen live graphic
Advertisement
Advertisement

Man gets Prison for Shining Laser at Texas TV Helicopter

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2017 at 1:14 am
Print Friendly

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a San Antonio man to eight months in prison for shining a laser on a television news helicopter. Christopher B. Evans was sentenced on Friday for his Sept. 13 guilty plea to aiming a laser pointer at a flying aircraft. The 25-year-old Evans could have been sentenced to up to five years in federal prison and fined up to $250,000. A WOAI-TV news helicopter was flying north of San Antonio International Airport early the morning of Oct. 27, 2015, when it was hit by the laser strike.

Man gets Prison for Shining Laser at Texas TV Helicopter

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2017 at 1:14 am
Print Friendly

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a San Antonio man to eight months in prison for shining a laser on a television news helicopter. Christopher B. Evans was sentenced on Friday for his Sept. 13 guilty plea to aiming a laser pointer at a flying aircraft. The 25-year-old Evans could have been sentenced to up to five years in federal prison and fined up to $250,000. A WOAI-TV news helicopter was flying north of San Antonio International Airport early the morning of Oct. 27, 2015, when it was hit by the laser strike.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement