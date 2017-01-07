SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a San Antonio man to eight months in prison for shining a laser on a television news helicopter. Christopher B. Evans was sentenced on Friday for his Sept. 13 guilty plea to aiming a laser pointer at a flying aircraft. The 25-year-old Evans could have been sentenced to up to five years in federal prison and fined up to $250,000. A WOAI-TV news helicopter was flying north of San Antonio International Airport early the morning of Oct. 27, 2015, when it was hit by the laser strike.