HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the government of a Houston suburb promoted and implemented a voting plan intended to dilute the Latino power at the polls. In a 113-page ruling Friday, U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal in Houston ordered the city of Pasadena to revert to an eight-single-member City Council voting plan used before 2014. That was the year voters narrowly approved a plan that elected six members from districts and two at large.