Allen Kee/ESPN Images(OAKLAND, Calif.) -- The Golden State Warriors lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 128-119 in overtime after entering the fourth quarter leading by 19 points. All-Star forward Draymond Green expressed frustration in the team's performance afterwards. Both Green and head coach Steve Kerr pointed to the team's body language as one of the main reasons for their fourth quarter collapse. Green added that the team has struggled in the fourth quarter in recent games despite being winners in four of their last five. Tension began to rise between Green and teammate Kevin Durant when Durant took a contested three point shot while the Warriors had a lead with just seconds left in the game. It allowed Memphis to regain possession, take a timeout, and tie the game to send it to overtime. The Warriors have been to back-to-back NBA Finals, winning in 2014, and while they hold the top spot in the Western Conference, Green says, they're not a championship team right now. Green was also "happy" the Warriors lost because "there's some things that we need to correct in order to win a championship, and that's our goal."

Draymond Green Expresses Frustration After Warriors Overtime Loss

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2017 at 11:51 am

