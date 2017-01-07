iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A U.S. consular officer was shot outside the consulate in Guadalajara, Mexico, and the FBI is offering $20,000 for information leading to identification of the suspect, according to U.S. officials.

The consulate posted video and images of the incident on its Facebook page.

One video shows a man dressed in a blue T-shirt and pants standing by the entrance to the consulate parking garage, then pulling a gun when a car approaches the exit, firing the weapon and then running away.

The State Department has not named the person who was shot, but the Mexico Attorney General’s office identified him as Christopher Ashcraft. Local police said he was in stable condition.

A State Department official said they are working with Mexican law enforcement on the case.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.