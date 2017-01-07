Today is Saturday January 07, 2017
Dallas Jail Inmate’s Beating Death Being Investigated

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2017 at 2:45 pm
DALLAS (AP) — A Texas state jail panel is investigating the death of a 56-year-old Dallas County Jail inmate amid concerns jailers should be been paying closer attention to the section of the lockup where the fatal beating occurred. The Dallas Morning News reports a Dallas County Sheriff’s Department account of Javier Leal’s death a week ago in a jail section housing inmates with mental health issues shows jailers weren’t aware of the prisoner’s beating until his cell partner called the guards himself.

