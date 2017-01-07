Today is Saturday January 07, 2017
logo graphic
logo graphic
listen live graphic
Advertisement
Advertisement

Taiwan Leader in Houston, Heading to Central America

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2017 at 2:47 pm
Print Friendly

HOUSTON (AP) — Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has arrived in Houston for a brief transit stop in the U.S. during her trip to Central America. Dozens of supporters stood outside in near freezing temperatures as Tsai arrived at a Houston hotel Saturday morning. She shook some hands and posed for selfie photos. She did not address media kept some distance away. An official with President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team said earlier Saturday neither Trump nor transition officials would be meeting with her.

Taiwan Leader in Houston, Heading to Central America

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2017 at 2:47 pm
Print Friendly

HOUSTON (AP) — Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has arrived in Houston for a brief transit stop in the U.S. during her trip to Central America. Dozens of supporters stood outside in near freezing temperatures as Tsai arrived at a Houston hotel Saturday morning. She shook some hands and posed for selfie photos. She did not address media kept some distance away. An official with President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team said earlier Saturday neither Trump nor transition officials would be meeting with her.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement