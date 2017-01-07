TROUP – A boil water notice is out for the southeast portion of Troup. It was caused by a water main break. The area is bounded on the north by East Duval Street, on the east by S.P. Front Street and om the south by Farm Road 110 and including County Road 4801. The notice will remain in effect until water system residents notify the residents that the water is once again safe.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.