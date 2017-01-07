Getty Images/Ida Mae Astute(NEW YORK) – Saturday marked the 90th anniversary of the Harlem Globetrotter’s first road game.

On Jan. 7, 1927, the Globetrotters played in Hinckley, Illinois after being founded in 1926 by Abe Saperstein. Since then, the Globetrotters have played in 122 countries and territories.

Although the Globetrotters may claim to be from Harlem, the team was actually formed in Illinois. Harlem was selected as the team’s hometown due to the fact it was considered the cultural center for the African-American community during the 1920s.

The Globetrotters are currently on tour, making stops in El Paso, Texas, St. Louis, Missouri, and Fresno, California in the coming days.

