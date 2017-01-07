Pelosi Takes ‘Obamacare’ Support to San Francisco as Dems Fight GOP’s Repeal and Replace Plan

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2017 at 10:05 pm

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(SAN FRANCISCO) -- House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi rallied against the Republicans' "repeal and replace" plan at San Francisco General Hospital on Saturday as her party campaigns to keep President Obama's namesake healthcare program.

Joined by California Democratic Reps. Jackie Speier and Barbara Lee at a news conference, Pelosi said the GOP had no replacement plan for the Affordable Care Act, also referred to as "Obamacare."

"Do they want to make America sick again?" Pelosi said. "Do they want to go from affordable care to chaos? We just won't let them do that."

She added: "They've talked about repeal and replace. The only thing repeal and replace has going for it so far is alliteration. They have no replacement."

President-elect Donald Trump won the presidential election with a platform that included repealing and replacing Obamacare and Republicans have expressed a desire to move swiftly on the plan when he takes office. Some Republicans, however, worry about taking the blame if there's no replacement plan in place for the millions of Americans covered under the Affordable Health Care Act.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) tweeted Friday night that he spoke to the president-elect who agreed with the senator that Obamacare needed to be replaced the same day it was repealed.

I just spoke to @realDonaldTrump and he fully supports my plan to replace Obamacare the same day we repeal it. The time to act is now. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 7, 2017

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back