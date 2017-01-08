

MARSHALL – The Marshall Police Department is seeking the community’s help in locating three of the agency’s most wanted fugitives. Chief Jesus “Eddie” Campa says any information related to the three men would be greatly appreciated.

The first fugitive is John Lee Smith who is wanted on a robbery warrant through the Marshall Police Department. Smith is also wanted for questioning in reference to his involvement in engaging in organized criminal activity. Smith is believed to be associated with a gang out of Longview. Smith’s last known address was on East Whaley Street in Longview. He is known to frequent the Longview and

Marshall area.



The second fugitive is Trekevien Jacquia Darnell Miller who is wanted for a felony bond forfeiture warrant out of Gregg County. Miller is also wanted for questioning for his involvement in engaging in organized criminal activity. Miller is also wanted for questioning by the ATF. Miller is also a known gang member and is known to frequent the Marshall and Longview areas.



The third fugitive is Dontrell Anderson who goes by the street name “Wookie”. Anderson has an outstanding felony parole warrant and has fled the area trying to avoid apprehension. Anderson is believed to be hiding in the Shreveport or Dallas area. Anderson like the other two fugitives is wanted for questioning for his involvement in engaging in organized criminal activity.

if you have any information leading to the location of anyone of the three suspects, you are asked to call 903-935-4575 or 903-935-4540. If you wish to remain anonymous call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.