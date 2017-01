4 Killed, 15 Wounded After Truck Runs Over Israeli Soldiers, Authorities Say – Four people were killed and 15 wounded in West Jerusalem after a truck ran over a group of Israeli soldiers, according to Israeli police and the national ambulance service. The truck, which the police say was driven by a resident of East Jerusalem, went off course and hit soldiers who had just gotten off a bus, police spokeswoman Luba Samri said, adding that the suspected attacker has been neutralized.