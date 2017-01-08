Today is Sunday January 08, 2017
Four Killed, 15 Wounded After Truck Runs Over Israeli Soldiers, Authorities Say

Posted/updated on: January 8, 2017 at 7:30 am
iStock/Thinkstock(JERUSALEM) —  Four people were killed and 15 wounded in West Jerusalem after a truck ran over a group of Israeli soldiers, according to Israeli police and the national ambulance service.

The truck, which the police say was driven by a resident of East Jerusalem, went off course and hit soldiers who had just gotten off a bus, police spokeswoman Luba Samri said.

Police say the suspected attacker was shot.

The Israeli police are calling the incident a terror attack.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

iStock/Thinkstock(JERUSALEM) —  Four people were killed and 15 wounded in West Jerusalem after a truck ran over a group of Israeli soldiers, according to Israeli police and the national ambulance service.

The truck, which the police say was driven by a resident of East Jerusalem, went off course and hit soldiers who had just gotten off a bus, police spokeswoman Luba Samri said.

Police say the suspected attacker was shot.

The Israeli police are calling the incident a terror attack.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

