iStock/Thinkstock(JERUSALEM) — Four people were killed and 15 wounded in West Jerusalem after a truck ran over a group of Israeli soldiers, according to Israeli police and the national ambulance service.

The truck, which the police say was driven by a resident of East Jerusalem, went off course and hit soldiers who had just gotten off a bus, police spokeswoman Luba Samri said.

Police say the suspected attacker was shot.

סרטון הגעת הפצועים לבי”ח שע”צ pic.twitter.com/T9JQG5eQE6 — מגן דוד אדום (@mda_israel) January 8, 2017

The Israeli police are calling the incident a terror attack.

עדכון לאירוע בירושלים: צוותי מד”א קבעו את מותם של 4 צעירים בשנות ה-20, 3 נשים וגבר ומפנים לבי”ח 15 פצועים. עדכון בהמשך. pic.twitter.com/rhfqqsufSj — מגן דוד אדום (@mda_israel) January 8, 2017

