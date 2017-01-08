Allen Kee/ESPN Images(SEATTLE) -- The Detroit Lions lost the second game of the NFL postseason, a Wild Card matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, 26-6. ESPN confirms the loss marked Detroit's ninth straight postseason loss--the longest such streak in NFL history. They were previously tied with the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals at eight straight. The Lions have not won a playoff game in 25 years, and it has been 60 seasons since they won a postseason game on the road. Since the first Super Bowl was played in 1967, Detroit's won just one playoff game. The loss to Seattle ends a season in which the Lions stumbled to the finish line. Detroit started the year 9 and 4 and were poised to earn the second seed in the NFC and a first round bye. However, a finger injury to quarterback Matthew Stafford and three straight regular season losses to close the year allowed the Packers to win the division. Detroit's made progress in recent years. Since drafting Matthew Stafford in 2009, the Lions have made the playoffs three times after going eleven seasons without making the postseason. Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Detroit Lions Set NFL Playoff Losing Streak Record

Posted/updated on: January 8, 2017 at 7:06 am

Allen Kee/ESPN Images(SEATTLE) -- The Detroit Lions lost the second game of the NFL postseason, a Wild Card matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, 26-6.



ESPN confirms the loss marked Detroit's ninth straight postseason loss--the longest such streak in NFL history. They were previously tied with the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals at eight straight.



The Lions have not won a playoff game in 25 years, and it has been 60 seasons since they won a postseason game on the road. Since the first Super Bowl was played in 1967, Detroit's won just one playoff game.



The loss to Seattle ends a season in which the Lions stumbled to the finish line. Detroit started the year 9 and 4 and were poised to earn the second seed in the NFC and a first round bye. However, a finger injury to quarterback Matthew Stafford and three straight regular season losses to close the year allowed the Packers to win the division.



Detroit's made progress in recent years. Since drafting Matthew Stafford in 2009, the Lions have made the playoffs three times after going eleven seasons without making the postseason.



Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back