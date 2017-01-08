Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images(LONDON) -- Queen Elizabeth II made her first public appearance in a few weeks this morning after suffering from a bad cold, arriving for the morning church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church near her Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Wearing a royal blue coat, she arrived by car with Prince Philip and was greeted by applause from loyal well-wishers who stood by hoping to catch a glimpse of their beloved monarch. Prince Philip and The Queen were forced to delay their departure by a day after a heavy cold sidelined the couple just before Christmas. They took the Royal Helicopter a day later rather than boarding the Royal train, which they usually take. They were joined this morning by Prince William and Princess Kate who is celebrating her 35th birthday Monday. The Cambridges were joined by Kate's parents. Their country home Anmer Hall is located on the Queen's Sandringham estate. The public had hoped to see Queen Elizabeth on New Year's Day but concerns grew when she was a no-show. "The Queen does not yet feel ready to attend church as she is still recuperating from a heavy cold," Buckingham Palace said in a statement last Sunday. Princess Anne later confirmed to well-wishers that her mother was feeling "better." The Queen was on the mend and "up and about" attending to her government boxes, but despite bestowing an honor on a staff member she still hadn't been seen in public. The public will breathe a sigh of relief she is doing well and looks healthy at church this morning. Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Queen Elizabeth Attends Sunday Church Service

Posted/updated on: January 8, 2017 at 8:00 am

