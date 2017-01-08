Victims of Fort Lauderdale Attack Include ‘Joyful’ Great-Grandmother and Globe-Trotting Husband

iStock/Thinkstock(FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.) -- One of the victims from Friday's shooting attack at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was a doting great-grandmother active in her church, while another victim was a world traveler with a love for cruising.



As law enforcement officials continue to investigate alleged gunman Esteban Santiago, 26 -- the army veteran who opened fire in a baggage claim area, killing five and wounding six -- the families of the deceased are coping with their devastating loss.



ABC News has confirmed the identities of the two of the five victims: Olga Woltering, 84, a great-grandmother from Marietta, Georgia, and Michael Oehme, 57, a land surveyor from Council Bluffs, Iowa, who owned his own business, Boundaryline Surveys.



The church Woltering attended, Transfiguration Catholic Church in Marietta, posted a statement on its Facebook announcing her death, remembering her as a devout member of its congregation.



"Olga and her husband, Ralph, could always be found at 5:00 pm Mass, in the front of the Tabernacle side," reads the statement. "They were always happy and approachable!"Woltering's husband escaped without injury, according to ABC affiliate WSB-TV.Their church held Mass Saturday evening in Woltering's honor, according to WSB-TV."Olga Woltering was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and good friend to many," her son Tim Woltering said. She, along with our father, Ralph, is the cornerstone of our family and while she’s absent in our lives now, she remains in our hearts, thoughts and memories forever," said son Tim Woltering.Woltering also had an outgoing personality and put family first, according to the church's Facebook post. "Olga was so charming, calling everybody 'Lovey' or 'Love' in her unmistakable British accent," the statement reads. "Her life revolved around her kids, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and hundreds of extended family at Transfiguration."The church's Father Fernando Molina-Restrepo said in the Facebook post, "Olga was one of the most joyful, loving, caring and committed people I have ever met. This is a horrible tragedy for everyone here at Transfiguration, especially because Olga was so loved. Olga and Ralph have been members of our Transfiguration Family since October 1978. May God give consolation to all of the victims of this tragedy and may God give eternal rest to those who died. Especially to our beloved Olga. Peace."

Another victim from the shooting attack, Michael Oehme, also headed to Fort Lauderdale for a cruise, with his wife Kari.



And Deb Campbell, a friend of Kari, told ABC affiliate KETV in Omaha, Nebraska, "Not only will [Kari] have to heal physically but how do you heal a broken heart? ... Two people just trying to take a vacation get gunned down randomly not to mention the other poor souls who were also killed. Absolutely mindless."



