TYLER – Here’s a look at work planned in the district during the Week of January 9th. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues.

Night work is scheduled for Monday, January 9, on the Loop 323/SH 31 construction project in Tyler. The contractor will be applying hot mix to the roadway from 7:00pm to 6:00am. Avoid this location if at all possible. More information is available in the Smith County section of this report.

Barricades will go up this week as the contractor prepares to start a widening project on Loop 281 at FM 1845/Pine Tree Road in Longview. The project limits are from US 80 to Shofner Drive. Barricades will be installed on January 9th with construction set to start on January 16th. The contractor is Longview Bridge and Road. Additional information is available in the Gregg County section of this report.

Smith County construction projects updates:

Loop 323 West Widening at UPRR Underpass

*Limits: Tyler’s West Loop and SH 31

*Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

*Cost: $12 million

*Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2016

Pavement repairs continue this week with night work implemented to place the final surface. The contractor will work from 7 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday to lay hot mix on the roadway. Daytime work will continue with crews conducting drainage work near Bellwood Drive. Paving operations will continue for the northbound and southbound mainlanes and turn lanes as well. Motorists should expect various daily lane closures and are encouraged to use alternate routes to reach their destinations when possible to avoid the construction project. Paving operations could take a couple of weeks to complete. The project includes widening Loop 323 from SH 31 to Shaw Street. The speed limit on Loop 323 in the work zone remains 45 mph from SH 64 to Shaw Street.

State Highway 31E Widening Project

*Limits: From FM 757 to FM 2012

*Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

*Cost: $7.8 million

*Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

The widening of the westbound lanes has been completed and cleanup activities are scheduled to begin, continuing throughout the winter. No lane closures are planned. The final surface will be applied in May 2017. A daily construction speed limit of 60 mph remains in place when work is being performed.

U.S. Highway 271 Repairs and Resurfacing Project

*Limits: From FM 2015 southward to Oakwood Street/Spur 147 in Tyler

*Contractor: Reynolds & Kay

*Cost: $4.3 million

*Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2016

Hot mix operations continue inside Loop 323 on this 4.5-mile project to repair and resurface the roadway. Crews will also be placing driveways along the project limits. Expect lane closures.

Farm Road 1253 Widening Project

*Limits: From County Road 462 south, 1.3 miles north of FM 857 south to FM 1805; FM 1804 from Wood County line to US 69; FM 2015 from CR 313 to FM 16

*Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

*Cost: $7.5 million

*Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2016

No work is planned at this time. FM 1804 is open to traffic. The contract consists of widening, sealing and resurfacing all three roadways.

Spur 248 Widening Project

*Limits: From 1.75 miles west of FM 848/Old Omen Road going east to SH 64 southeast of Tyler

*Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.

*Cost: $8.6 million

*Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Expect lane closures as storm drain and embankment work continue for the eastbound lanes. The speed limit has been reduced to 55 mph during construction. This project is widening Spur 248 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with flush median.

County Road Bridge Replacement Projects

*Limits: CR 4129 at Mill Creek near Lindale; CR 3104 at Prairie Creek north of FM 1252 near Winona; and CR 2138 at Blackhawk Creek south of Whitehouse

*Contractor: Pierce Construction

*Cost: $947,000.00

*Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2017

Crews plan to pour the bridge rail on CR 2138 this week which is closed for the bridge replacement project. No work is scheduled for CR 4129 and CR 3104. All three roads are closed for the construction of new bridges and approaches.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

Loop 281 at Farm Road 1845/Pine Tree Road

*Limits: US 80 to Shofner Drive

*Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview.

*Cost: $4.54 million

*Anticipated Completion Date: January 2018

This Loop 281 construction project to widen the roadway from US 80 to just north of FM 1845 will take about a year to complete. The project has multiple traffic phases that include some overnight lane closures. The contractor plans to set the barricades up for the work zone on Monday, January 9, with construction scheduled to begin January 16. Motorists should be prepared to take alternate routes when necessary as the project progresses.

Farm Road 2087 over Sabine River

*Limits: 500 feet north of bridge to 500 feet south of bridge

*Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview.

*Cost: $3.7 million

*Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

The contractor is working on the substructure of the new bridge. Alternate routes have been established to move traffic around FM 2087 at the Sabine River which is closed until summer 2017 for construction of a new bridge. Local traffic is allowed to approach from the north or the south but is not allowed to cross the river. Motorists can take SH 31 from I-20 to Loop 281 or SH 322/SH 149 from I-20 to Loop 281. The project includes the construction of a new bridge and approaches, grading, asphalt concrete pavement base and surface, metal beam guard fence and pavement markings.

Farm Road 2275 George Richey Extension (Segment I)

*Limits: McCann Road west to SH 300 (Gilmer Road)

*Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

*Cost: $12.4 million

*Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

Current work includes hauling embankment, laying storm drains and other preparations for building the bridge on this new roadway to connect Gilmer and McCann roads. This Segment I project includes constructing two bridges and a four-lane roadway with center left turn lanes from McCann Road to SH 300/Gilmer Road. Excavation, embankment, bridge construction, subgrade treatment, storm drains, hot mix asphalt, curb and gutter and sidewalk are all part of the new construction.

Farm Road 2275 George Richey Extension (Segments II & III)

*Limits: McCann Road to US 259

*Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

*Cost: $12.8 million

*Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

This portion of FM 2275/George Richey Road is open to traffic but work continues with installation of metal beam guard fence at the bridge and closeout activities between US 259 and McCann Road. The project is constructing a new roadway from McCann Road to US 259.

Loop 281 at Farm Road 2087 Overpass

*Limits: SH 31 to approximately one mile south of SH 31

*Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview.

*Cost: $13.2 million

*Anticipated Completion Date: March 2017

The new SH 31 Exit Ramp has been completed and the new signal activated but work continues with the contractor installing illumination, traffic signal, curb and gutter, inlets, embankment, decorative signage, the retaining wall and paving. This project is building a new overpass over the railroad crossing. Expect lane closures.

Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance plans to conduct blade work on the following

roadways: FM 319 from FM 322 to the end of state maintenance; FM 323 between US 84

and SH 294; and on FM 1817 between FM 323 and US 287. Expect lane closures with

flaggers providing traffic control.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

U.S. Highway 79 New Lane Construction Project

*Limits: 1.6 miles southwest of Loop 256 in Palestine south to the Trinity River

*Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview.

*Cost: $42.7 million

*Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2018

Work continues at the intersection of FM 294 and US 79 with periodic lane closures. Elsewhere on the project, embankment work is ongoing for the new northbound bridge as is culvert work under the existing northbound US 79 lanes at Tucker. Work also continues from CR 2205 to just south of FM 645. Motorists traveling FM 645 are reminded that US 79 traffic does not stop at this intersection where a northbound detour ramp is being built. This project expands a 5.3 mile section of US 79 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a continuous left turn lane and a depressed median. Work started in November 2012.

State Highway 19 Widening Project

*Limits: 3.6 miles north of FM 837 (Henderson Co. line) south to .4 mile north of FM 321 at Montalba

*Contractor: Big Creek Construction of Hewitt

*Cost: $12.5 million

*Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

Widening activities continue in the southbound lanes. The contractor continues to work on culvert extensions, driveways and temporary lane widening throughout the project limits. Expect occasional lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The posted speed limit is 55 mph.

Off-System Bridge Replacement Project

*Limits: County Road (CR) 471 at Box Creek; CR 4801 at Indian Creek; CR 1231 at Stills Creek

*Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

*Cost: $817,412.15

*Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2017

The contractor continues to conduct closeout activities on this project with the bridges open to traffic.

Off-System Bridge Replacement Project

*Limits: County Road (CR) 2133 at Mack Creek between US 79 and FM 1990

*Contractor: Fritcher Construction Services of Tyler

*Cost: $499,832.22

*Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2017

Work continues to progress on this bridge replacement project with the road closed to traffic and detours in place.

Cherokee County – Jacksonville and Rusk Maintenance crews plan to perform base and edge repairs on various roadways around the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

U.S. Highway 69 Widening and Resurfacing

*Limits: From 0.028 mile south of FM 343 in Rusk southward to just north of SH 21 in Alto

*Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

*Cost: $9.3 million

*Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2016

Paving operations resume this week on this job to widen and resurface US 69. Expect lane closures.

U.S. Highway 79 Repairs and Resurfacing Project

*Limits: From SH 204 to Mud Creek

*Contractor: Reynolds & Kay

*Cost: $5.7 million

*Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

Cement treating of the subgrade is being conducted in the eastbound lanes on this project to repair and resurface the roadway. The speed limit has been reduced and traffic fines double when workers are present.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

U.S. Highway 175 Widening Project (Phase I)

*Limits: 0.1 miles southeast of FM 804 near Baxter southeast to 1.1 miles east of Loop 60E at Larue

*Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc. and Big Creek Construction

*Cost: $39.2 million

*Anticipated Completion Date: November 2018

Expect short delays during work at the RM 2588 intersection in LaRue where the contractor will be removing pavement from US 175 for about 1,000 feet southward. A short segment of RM 2588 will remain unpaved while work continues at the intersection. Meanwhile, drivers should expect one lane carrying two-way traffic throughout the project limits as well as occasional daytime lane closures at various locations. Work continues to progress with traffic moved to the new alignment between the west end of Loop 60 to approximately one mile east of the loop. Dirt and drainage work around Loop 60E in Larue to near Baxter is ongoing. The speed limit in the construction zone has been set at 55 mph so slow down because traffic fines double when workers are present. Phase I construction started April 6, 2015 and is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.

U.S. Highway 175 Widening Project (Phase II)

*Limits: 1.1 miles east of Loop 60B at LaRue to 0.85 mile east of FM 315 at Poynor

*Contractor: Sundt Construction, Inc., of San Antonio

*Cost: $37.8 million

*Anticipated Completion Date: Late Summer 2017

The contractor expects to pour the concrete bridge deck for Horseshoe Lake Bridge starting Monday, January 9. Hot mix applications on the eastbound lanes are also planned to get underway this week. US 175 through traffic should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway at this location. Meanwhile, night work continues between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday-Friday. Dirt and drainage work are ongoing around Poynor schools and several other locations. As part of the new highway construction, a short stretch of CR 4401 has been permanently closed from the intersection of US 175’s new eastbound lanes to the new right of way. The rest of CR 4401 remains open with access from CR 4354/Camp Road.

This Phase II project will expand US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided with a depressed median. Drivers should anticipate two-way traffic throughout the project limits which stretch 4.7 miles ending just east of FM 315 in Poynor. The speed limit has been set at 55 mph. A portion of this phase is being built on new location around the south side of Poynor. This like Phase I, is a mobility project to add capacity and improve safety, and includes adding one lane in each direction.

U.S. Highway 175 Widening Project (Phase III)

*Limits: 0.85 miles east of FM 315 in Poynor, southeast to .5 miles NW of SH 155 at Frankston

*Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.

*Cost: $27.6 million

*Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019

The contractor continues to install and maintain storm water control measures throughout the project limits as well as install drainage box culverts west of CR 301. Work also continues on the culvert wing wall. Earthwork operations are also underway. Lane closures are possible. This project is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.

Farm Road 315/Farm Road 1616 Widening Project

*Limits: From FM 314S to CS End at County Road 4325, 4224, etc.

*Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD, of Hewitt, Texas

*Cost: $3.07 million

*Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2017

Mobile operations have been implemented as temporary centerline striping is applied. Work on FM 1616 is ongoing. FM 315 is complete.

State Highway 31 Bridge Painting Project – Westbound at Trinity River/Eastbound at Cedar Creek

*Limits: From just east of Cedar Creek to just west of the Trinity River

*Contractor: Olympus Painting Contractors Inc., of Clearwater, Florida

*Cost: $2.3 million

*Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2017

Work resumes under the westbound Trinity River Bridge to correct erosion problems. Motorists should expect periodic lane closures in the westbound outside travel lane on the west end of the river bridge.

Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance plans to continue bases repair work on FM 2658 and FM 1251. Expect the roadways to be reduced to one lane carrying two-way traffic with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.

Rusk County construction projects updates:

U.S. Highway 259 North Project

*Limits: From Star to Loop 571

*Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

*Cost: $4.3 million

*Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2017

No work is scheduled this week. This 2.3 mile project includes base repairs, mill and inlay of asphalt surface, applying a hot mix overlay, and upgrading the pavement markings.

U.S. Highway 79 South Project

*Limits: From Loop 571 in Henderson going southwest for 3.0 miles to FM 839

*Contractor: Drewery Construction Co., Inc.

*Cost: $6.7 million

*Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

Embankment is being placed on the widened edges of this portion of US 79. Watch for moving equipment near the edge of the travel lanes. Expect lane closures and delays with one-way traffic control. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide traffic through the work zone. The posted speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph throughout this work zone and is being enforced by DPS. The project includes widening the existing pavement and adding a center left turn lane resulting in a new asphalt surface when the job is completed.

Farm Road 3135 Widening Project

*Limits: 1.9 miles NE of US 79 (W of CR 222) north to 1.7 miles SW of FM 1251 (CR 262)

*Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

*Cost: $2 million

*Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2017

No work is scheduled for this project that consists of widening the pavement and installing milled centerline rumble strips on a three-mile section of roadway.

Farm Road 95 Widening Project

*Limits: FM 1798 to SH 315

*Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

*Cost: $2.5 million

*Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2017

No work is scheduled for this project that is widening a four-mile section of the road and adding shoulders.

State Highway 43 Overlay Project

*Limits: From four miles south of FM 2658 to FM 3231

*Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

*Cost: $4.6 million

*Anticipated Completion Date: January 2017

Final striping is set to be applied this week. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project consists of placing an asphalt overlay on the roadway, base repairs, and new metal beam guard fence.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

State Highway 198 Widening Project

*Limits: from SH 243 in Canton southwest to 0.4 miles northeast of FM 316 near Phalba

*Contractor: Big Creek Construction, Ltd., of Waco

*Cost: $5 million

*Anticipated Completion Date: January 2017

No work is scheduled on this widening job this week.

Farm Road 316 Widening Project

*Limits: From FM 1256 south to FM 3080

*Contractor: Big Creek Construction, Ltd., of Hewitt

*Cost: $255,474.00

*Anticipated Completion Date: January 2017

No work is scheduled on this project to widen the roadway as well as install safety end treatments and advance warning signs.

Farm Road 314 Widening Project

*Limits: from I-20 to the Van Zandt/Henderson County line

*Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc., of Buffalo

*Cost: $11.9 million

*Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

The contractor is installing permanent signage from SH 64 south to the Henderson County line. No lane closures are planned.

Farm Road 1256 Widening Project

*Limits: from FM 316 eastward to SH 19

*Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.

*Cost: $5.8 million

*Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

No work is planned on this project that is widening almost eight miles of the roadway.

County Roads Bridge Replacement Projects

*Limits: CR 3105 at Crooked Creek, CR 3809 at Negro Creek, CR 4404 at Cream Level Creek, and CR 2908 at Purtis Creek

*Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC.

*Cost: $1.4 million

*Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

The contractor continues work to remove the existing bridge on CR 3105 at Crooked Creek where a new bridge is being constructed. The roadway is closed to thru traffic with completion anticipated in February 2017. CR 3809 at Negro Creek is open to thru traffic.

Interstate Highway-20 Westbound Exit Relocation Project

*Limits: FM 314 WB Exit Ramp and Frontage Road

*Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.

*Cost: $4.6 million

*Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

Work continues to extend drainage structures and install storm water control measures on this I-20 project to relocate the I-20 WB Exit Ramp at FM 314 and reconstruct the frontage road. No lane closures are expected on I-20. Phase I of the project includes reconstructing the frontage road and building the new exit ramp 1.13 miles east of FM 314. This requires closing a portion of the frontage road for several months from approximately 500 feet east of the current exit ramp to about 3,250 feet eastward. The existing ramp and frontage road from the ramp west to FM 314 will remain open during this phase of work. Phase II will consist of constructing a detour from the FM 314 intersection eastward for about 2,000 feet, and completing the frontage road west to the intersection.

Wood County – Mineola Maintenance plans to resume pavement level up work on Farm Road 1254 and conduct base repairs on Farm Road 2088 and Farm Road 3530. Expect lane closures at all locations with flaggers directing traffic.

Interstate Highway -20 Total Maintenance Contract

*Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties

*Contractor: Fireman Excavating

Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week:

*Debris Removal: Monday from the inside lane through all three counties

*Debris Removal: Tuesday from the outside lane through all three counties No lane closures planned but that is subject to change.